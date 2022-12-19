Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 10,498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,990.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

