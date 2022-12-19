Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

