Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,575 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,570.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 919,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,866.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 902,694 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

