iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is RVW Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

