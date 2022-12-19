Foster Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.