Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,919.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

