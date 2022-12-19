Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

