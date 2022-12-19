Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

