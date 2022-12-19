Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.