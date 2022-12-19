Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

