Autus Asset Management LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 130,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 33,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 657,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

