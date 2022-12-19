Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases 173 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.