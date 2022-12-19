iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

