Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.29 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

