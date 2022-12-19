Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

