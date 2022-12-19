Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $171.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

NYSE WM opened at $161.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

