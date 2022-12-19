Piper Sandler Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $137.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
