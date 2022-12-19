Piper Sandler Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $137.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

