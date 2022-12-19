Bangor Savings Bank Has $635,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 173,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70.

