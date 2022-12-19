Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 214.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,742,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

