Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 83,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

