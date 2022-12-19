Sanchez Wealth Management Group Acquires 423 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.