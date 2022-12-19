Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

