Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 5,319 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 284.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $171.38 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

