Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 1.5 %

AMCR stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.