Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $154.59 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62.

