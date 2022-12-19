Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 14,875 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

