Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital makes up about 1.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 121.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 202.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,413 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $35,418,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

STOR opened at $32.05 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STORE Capital Company Profile

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.