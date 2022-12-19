Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

