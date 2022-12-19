Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 23,480 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

