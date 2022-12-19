SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Decreased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 812.4% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

RWO opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.