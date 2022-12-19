Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $339.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.77 and a 200 day moving average of $342.67. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

