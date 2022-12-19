SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 80 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14,059.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 130,896 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 10,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

LOW stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

