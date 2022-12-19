SOL Capital Management CO Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 96.9% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $166.79 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

