Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.69.

HON opened at $209.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

