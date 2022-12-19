Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $723.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $740.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

