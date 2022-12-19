Foundation Resource Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 79,388 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

