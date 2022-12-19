Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,183 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.80 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

