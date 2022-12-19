Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

