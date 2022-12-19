Willis Investment Counsel Sells 34,374 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,374 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48. The stock has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

