Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $394.37 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.35, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.57 and a 200-day moving average of $431.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

