Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 517,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after buying an additional 175,693 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.1 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

NYSE OVV opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

