Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,244. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

HUM opened at $503.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.