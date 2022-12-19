Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 32,756 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $371.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

