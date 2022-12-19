Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

