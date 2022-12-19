Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 69,228 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 61,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

