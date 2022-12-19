Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TNP opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.60%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

