Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 181 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $394.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.35, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

