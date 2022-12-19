Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Boosted by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

