Foundation Resource Management Inc. Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 68,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

