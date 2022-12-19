Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,507 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

